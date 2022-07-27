LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BPD is investigating a homicide on 21st Street North
BPD is investigating a homicide on 21st Street North(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Birmingham Police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 21st Street North.

BPD says this is a homicide investigation, and we will provide any updates as they are released.


