FIRST ALERT: Highs in the 90s with mostly dry conditions Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are enjoying quiet and warm weather this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid 70s across Central Alabama with light winds in place. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover across the northern half of Alabama, but we remain dry. All of the active weather continues across the northern half of the country where a stalled front is producing scattered showers and storms from Colorado eastward into Missouri and into the Mid-Atlantic. This cold front will remain to our north for a few days, but it will likely enhance our rain chances by the end of the week. Today is shaping up to be mostly dry. I can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm mainly along and north of I-20/59 today, but most of our future weather models indicate dry and hot conditions. Rain chance at 10-20%. Plan for a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Heat index values will remain below heat advisory criteria today. It will likely feel like it is near 100°F when you factor in the humidity levels. If you plan on being outdoors this evening, we will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 80s around 7 PM. If you plan on heading out to Protective Stadium this evening for Legion soccer, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. We should be rain-free for the soccer match.

Isolated Storms Possible Thursday: Tomorrow will likely be similar to our forecast for today. We’ll start tomorrow morning off dry and warm with temperatures in the mid 70s. We could see higher moisture levels tomorrow afternoon that could spark up isolated to widely scattered showers and storms. The best chance for rain will likely occur along and north of I-20/59. Rain chance around 20-30%. You’ll likely have to water the lawn/garden tomorrow, but hopefully you won’t have to as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will remain hot tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s with southwest winds continuing at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: The weak cold front that is stalled across the northern half of the country will finally surge southwards Friday into Saturday. It will enhance our chances to see showers and storms Friday evening and again on Saturday. We’ll likely start Friday off dry with temperatures in the mid 70s. Storm chances will likely increase north of I-20 Friday afternoon and especially during the evening. We’ll likely see increasing clouds Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chance up to 60%. Any storm that develops on Friday could become strong. Main threat will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and maybe small hail. Just make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App if you have outdoor plans over the weekend.

Weekend Forecast: Wet weather will likely continue as we head into Saturday. We’ll likely see several hours of dry conditions Saturday, but storm chances will likely increase in coverage Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain chance up to 60-70%. With more cloud cover in place and higher rain chances, temperature may trend a few degrees cooler Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday is shaping up to be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for afternoon and evening storms. The best chance for rain will likely occur along and north of I-20. High temperatures are forecast to climb near 90°F.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Next Week: We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for scattered showers and storms for the first half of next week. The pattern looks typical for early August. Highs in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Most of us will end up dry, but a random afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out each day to cool us down.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain very quiet. It isn’t unusual to see quiet activity during the month of July. Normally tropical activity increases in August and September. Long-range models are showing nothing developing during the first week of August. Let’s hope it stays that way! If you plan on heading out to the Alabama Gulf Coast this week, plan for a partly cloudy sky with afternoon and evening showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s. The rip current threat will go up into the moderate stage as we head into the weekend. Might be a good idea to stay out of the water.

