Cullman regional medical center expands its emergency department

$9.5 million expansion for Cullman Regional
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Regional Medical Center officially opened its newly expanded emergency department Tuesday—significantly increasing its capacity to treat more patients.

The $9.5 million expansion features 17 new treatment rooms, three new trauma rooms, a behavioral health patient care area and a larger waiting area.

Director of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Mark Christensen, said the expansion has increased the capacity of the emergency department by 80%.

He said the renovation was necessary because the hospital’s emergency room has been operating slightly above capacity for the last several years, and COVID-19 escalated the need for more space.

Hospital leaders said continued population growth in North and Central Alabama led them to take steps to stay ahead of the growth.

“When we had the influx of COVID patients, we realized we needed a lot more beds and so we were able to get those with this expansion. The ability to expand like this represents what Cullman’s doing and what they’re doing well. A lot of hospitals are downgrading, and we were able to upgrade. With increased beds that we have we can treat more patients more efficiently and get them better, get them admitted to the hospital or home to their loved ones,” Dr. Christensen said.

The hospital has another expansion project underway—a four-story tower addition, scheduled to be completed next year.

