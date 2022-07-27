LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham native creating soccer app using resources from the Magic City

Sportsy App
Sportsy App(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham native is back in the Magic City developing a premiere sports app!

WBRC got a first look at the new features coming for the “Sportsy” app.

In just a few clicks, Stefan Vaziri brings professional soccer training to your phone.

The Sportsy app features more than 150 training videos to perfect the game on the pitch.

The next phase of the app is a home-grown effort.

“Yeah I fit the kind of stereotypical obsessed soccer fan,” Vaziri said.

After more than a year of individual soccer training, Vaziri is set to launch a coaching platform on the app using local soccer teams!

“We think we can really move things forward and help Birmingham because there is so much need here really,” Vaziri said.

In a few taps, a soccer coach can send workouts for the team to do outside of practice.

“So they basically assign homework right?” Vaziri said. “They can basically say ‘hey I want you to do this Wednesday because we’re off training.’”

A coach can pick the skill, the reps and the time.

“And we can see kind of at a glance if the players have completed it or not,” Vaziri said.

Vaziri said the app saves the information making it easy to track an athlete’s progress.

“The coaches have that visibility, the parents have that visibility as well,” Vaziri said.

Vaziri said through the tools on the app, soccer can become a game more players understand.

“They’ll see what they need to do,” Vaziri said.

Making it easier to play!

“It really it the catalyst for everything we’re doing,” Vaziri said.

The Sportsy app is available in your phone’s app store. The new coaching features should start rolling out in a few weeks.

Vaziri created the app with his co-founders:

Chandler Hoffman - Head of Content & Athlete Relations

Chie Akiba - Lead Engineer

Andy Briggs - CTO

Stephan Dalyai - Head of Production.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Illegal street racing near City Walk
Illegal street drifting at Birmingham City Walk
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Deputies found the body of an 18-year-old inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.
18-year-old man found shot to death in vehicle in Pinson
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

The Gamecocks got on the gridiron on July 27, prepping for their final season at the FCS level.
Jacksonville State football team begins new era under Rich Rodriguez
Source: WBRC video
First day of fall football camnp for JSU Gamecocks
JSU Media Day: Head Coach Rich Rodriguez
JSU Media Day: Head Coach Rich Rodriguez
JSU Stadium
Rich Rodriguez at home in Jacksonville