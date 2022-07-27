Birmingham native creating soccer app using resources from the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham native is back in the Magic City developing a premiere sports app!

WBRC got a first look at the new features coming for the “Sportsy” app.

In just a few clicks, Stefan Vaziri brings professional soccer training to your phone.

The Sportsy app features more than 150 training videos to perfect the game on the pitch.

The next phase of the app is a home-grown effort.

“Yeah I fit the kind of stereotypical obsessed soccer fan,” Vaziri said.

After more than a year of individual soccer training, Vaziri is set to launch a coaching platform on the app using local soccer teams!

“We think we can really move things forward and help Birmingham because there is so much need here really,” Vaziri said.

In a few taps, a soccer coach can send workouts for the team to do outside of practice.

“So they basically assign homework right?” Vaziri said. “They can basically say ‘hey I want you to do this Wednesday because we’re off training.’”

A coach can pick the skill, the reps and the time.

“And we can see kind of at a glance if the players have completed it or not,” Vaziri said.

Vaziri said the app saves the information making it easy to track an athlete’s progress.

“The coaches have that visibility, the parents have that visibility as well,” Vaziri said.

Vaziri said through the tools on the app, soccer can become a game more players understand.

“They’ll see what they need to do,” Vaziri said.

Making it easier to play!

“It really it the catalyst for everything we’re doing,” Vaziri said.

The Sportsy app is available in your phone’s app store. The new coaching features should start rolling out in a few weeks.

Vaziri created the app with his co-founders:

Chandler Hoffman - Head of Content & Athlete Relations

Chie Akiba - Lead Engineer

Andy Briggs - CTO

Stephan Dalyai - Head of Production.

