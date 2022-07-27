LawCall
Birmingham City Schools, Alabama Regional Medical Services to increase mental health services for students

(WIS)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools and Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) will collaborate to offer more behavioral health services and wrap support for school students and their families.

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 the Birmingham Board of Education approved an agreement with ARMS to serve six schools, in addition to its current wraparound services clinic at Wenonah High School.

The schools will provide space for behavioral health professionals to serve the students.

ARMS will offer the services, using grant money and Medicaid payments to handle the costs for students and their families.

The new services through ARMS will be offered at Hayes K-8, Washington K-8, Green Acres Middle, Carver High, Huffman High and Brown K-5. ARMS also will also continue providing a variety of medical and behavioral health services through its dedicated clinic at Wenonah High School.

Nanette Allen, interim ARMS CEO, said this partnership with Birmingham City Schools grew out of a shared commitment to addressing the total health of students and their families. “We are honored to serve Wenonah High School, and we are excited to expand services to six additional schools in the upcoming year,” Allen said. “The health and well-being of students and all Birmingham residents is a priority for us.”

BCS Superintendent Mark Sullivan said educators recognize the challenges many students face, especially with the impact of COVID-19. “We want all scholars and their families to have the best opportunity for success,” Sullivan said. “Research shows that access and support for mental and behavioral is often needed to help students progress.”

