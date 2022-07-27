LawCall
Becoming an Outdoor Woman.(Source: Outdoor Alabama)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Registration for the fall 2022 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) workshop opens on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. for first-time attendees, and Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. for everyone else. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources sponsored event takes place at the 4-H Center near Columbiana, Alabama, on Oct. 7-9, 2022.

Alabama’s three-day BOW workshop is designed for women ages 18 years or older, and offers hands-on instruction in a fun, outdoors setting. Participants can choose four classes from more than 50 courses such as backyard wildlife, camp cooking, map and compass, camping, mountain biking, shooting sports, fishing, hunting, canoeing, nature photography, archery, ATV handling, bird watching, boat handling and more.

Becoming an Outdoor Woman.(Source: Outdoor Alabama)

BOW coordinator Marisa Futral said the classes are perfect for attendees who are new to the outdoors. “There are many ladies who have not been exposed to these outdoor activities and are apprehensive about trying them,” she said. “BOW is ideal for those women because everything is taught at a beginner level.”

Becoming an Outdoor Woman.(Source: Outdoor Alabama)

The registration fee for BOW is $275, which covers meals, dormitory-style lodging, program materials and instruction. A recreational hunting, fishing or wildlife heritage license is required to participate in BOW. Licenses are available online at this link, at local probate offices and at many sporting goods stores.

“Enrollment is limited, and classes fill up pretty fast,” Futral said. “Those interested in attending BOW should register as soon as possible to make sure they get the classes they want.”

Becoming an Outdoor Woman.(Source: Outdoor Alabama)

For more information about this fall’s workshop, including a complete list of classes and class descriptions or to register, visit this website.

