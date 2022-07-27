29-year-old Glencoe woman killed in motorcycle accident

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old Glencoe woman was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday night, July 25, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Erin M. Mims, 29, was killed when the motorcycle she was a passenger on, left the roadway and struck several trees. Mims died at the scene, according to troopers.

The motorcycle driver was also injured and taken to UAB Hospital.

The crash occurred at 7:11 p.m. on Interstate 59 near mile marker 186, approximately four miles north of Gadsden, in Etowah County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

