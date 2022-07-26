LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Woman dies in crash on Main St. in Trussville

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Pamela Gonzales-Pena.
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Pamela Gonzales-Pena.(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 28-year-old woman died early Monday morning after a crash in Trussville.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Pamela Gonzales-Pena.

divi discount
how to embed google map in website

Authorities say Pena was driving a Honda Accord north on Main Street around 1:18 a.m. on Monday, July 25.

For unknown reasons, her car crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit an 18-wheeler head on.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed in front of his 8-year-old daughter in Bessemer while selling 2 handguns
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Teen killed after being hit by person racing vehicle on Bessemer Road
Man shot, later found dead inside vehicle on I-59/20
28-year-old Adger man killed in single-vehicle accident on I-59/20

Latest News

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Teen killed after being hit by person racing vehicle on Bessemer Road
Deputies found the body of an 18-year-old inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.
18-year-old man found shot to death in vehicle in Pinson
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after teenager found shot on I-59 South