Woman dies in crash on Main St. in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 28-year-old woman died early Monday morning after a crash in Trussville.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Pamela Gonzales-Pena.

Authorities say Pena was driving a Honda Accord north on Main Street around 1:18 a.m. on Monday, July 25.

For unknown reasons, her car crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit an 18-wheeler head on.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

