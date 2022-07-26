LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

VIRAL VIDEO: Police officer helps 84-year-old get to her hair appointment


By Mary Alice Royse and Carley Gordon
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A video of a Murfreesboro officer went viral on Tik Tok Tuesday after he reportedly helped an older woman get to her hair appointment.

For MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister, it was a routine day until he noticed something out of the ordinary on the highway.

“I was driving down Old Fort Parkway and noticed what appeared to be a senior citizen walking down the highway with her walker,” Officer Hofmeister. He then stopped to check on the woman, who he later learned was 84-year-old Elizabeth Goode.

Goode told Officer Hofmeister she had taken a bus from Nashville and was trying to make it to her hair appointment at the Paul Mitchell Hair School a mile up the road. He then offered to give her a lift, and the two chatted.

“I lost my grandmother a couple of years back, and it just gave me that feeling all over again of just the sincere nostalgic – it was a great feeling,” Officer Hofmeister said.

Goode got her perm thanks to an act of service captured on camera and posted on Tik Tok.

“It was definitely a sweet moment, and I’ll always remember it,” Officer Hofmeister said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Illegal street racing near City Walk
Illegal street drifting at Birmingham City Walk
Deputies found the body of an 18-year-old inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.
18-year-old man found shot to death in vehicle in Pinson
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

Latest News

Jerry Don Strickland
UPDATE: Missing Person Alert cancelled for 69-year-old East Alabama man
BPD is investigating a homicide on 21st Street North
Teenager killed in shooting in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Nick Garrett says the passion project helps create cherished memories and moments for both him...
A Trussville sculpture business sees sales surge after a famous shoutout
Tuscaloosa shooting investigation
TPD: Man shot at Tuscaloosa lounge