Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.

Chilton Co. homicide investigation after body found in grave
By WBRC Staff and Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that two teenagers have been charged after a hand-dug grave with a body was found in May of 2022.

Investigators responded to a wooded area east of Alabama Highway 145 to investigate a suspicious incident. Sheriff John Shearon tells WBRC caretakers of a cemetery there found what appeared to be a freshly dug grave. He adds that the cemetery hasn’t had a grave dug in over a hundred years so it was suspicious.

The victim has been identified as 71-year-old Thomas Lee Creel of Jemison.

The teens have been charged with murder and first-degree burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Jemison Police Department, the Clanton Police Department, the Chilton County Coroner’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Forensic and Scientific Testing Inc. in Thorsby, AL.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone that may have information is asked to contact Sgt. Jennifer Bland at (205) 755-4698 or jennifer.bland@chiltoncountyso.org.

