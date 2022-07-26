Tuscaloosa parking tickets can be paid with school supply donations in August

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There are nearly a thousand unpaid parking tickets in Tuscaloosa, according to the Tuscaloosa Municipal Court. The city will soon start a program to help bring that number down while providing school supplies to students this fall.

Instead of cash or card to pay for the parking tickets, they are looking for donations.

Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Administrator Marion Williams says they did this program back in 2019 and almost 200 parking tickets were dismissed because of it.

She says for every $15 dollar parking ticket, someone can bring in $10 worth of school supplies with the receipt to get rid of the citation.

Williams says she understands paying parking tickets can get expensive so this is a way for parking violators to save some money and local students get what they need for school.

“They may only have $10,” said Williams. “Well, that’s not going to cover the parking tickets and so, to my thoughts, well you know if we could help them and then also help families, it benefits both parties.”

Williams says the program is expected to begin August 1 and will run through August 31. She adds that people can drop off the supplies at the cashier’s window within the Tuscaloosa Municipal Court. Just don’t forget the receipt!

