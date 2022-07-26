LawCall
Stacey Little: Homemade Sloppy Joes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Ingredients:

1 1/4 to 1 1/2 lbs ground beef

half of a small onion, finely chopped

half of a small green pepper, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Instructions:

Brown onions and green peppers with ground beef over medium heat until meat is cooked through and vegetables are soft. Drain meat and return to pan. Add garlic powder, ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, vinegar, and soy sauce. Mix well and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. Serve on soft hamburger buns.

