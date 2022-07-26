LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates

Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents in St. Charles County are being urged to stay home Tuesday morning.

A county official told News 4 911 is overwhelmed with water rescue calls. She said a lot of problems are in St. Peters and O’Fallon areas.

4Warn Alert: Heavy Rain & Flooding Threat For Parts Of The Area Tonight

The warning to say home comes following a night of heavy rain across the area. Several roads have been closed due to water on the roadway across in the St. Louis area.

Thousands of power outages have been reported to Ameren Missouri in St. Charles County as of 6 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is recommending drivers not to travel on interstates in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties until after rush hour so flooding has time to subside.

Turn on News 4 This Morning for live reports throughout the morning.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed in front of his 8-year-old daughter in Bessemer while selling 2 handguns
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Teen killed after being hit by person racing vehicle on Bessemer Road
Man shot, later found dead inside vehicle on I-59/20
28-year-old Adger man killed in single-vehicle accident on I-59/20

Latest News

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and went down while responding to a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Butler County
BIG Mega Millions jackpot
BIG Mega Millions jackpot
Homicide investigation on 6th Ave W
Homicide investigation on 6th Ave W
Police investigating after teenager shot in Birmingham
Police investigating after teenager shot in Birmingham