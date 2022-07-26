LawCall
Rape Aggression Defense courses offered by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - This week, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is giving women an opportunity to learn self-defense techniques through the Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) courses.

The classes will be Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The goal of the free course is to give women tools and tips to defend themselves and have control and confidence over their safety.

RAD is a nationally recognized program and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is using it to prepare women with realistic self-defense techniques.

“We send instructors to become nationally certified to teach,” says Sheriff Matthew Wade. “So, it’s not just something that was homemade. It’s a professional program that we train people on. They keep their certification up and it’s just for women. Men aren’t allowed. Men aren’t allowed to even sit in inside the class and observe.”

The course is offered every quarter to women and young girls, ages 12 and up.

Along with tips and techniques, attendees get the opportunity to apply what they’ve learned in real-life situations.

“This is actually a self-defense class where you actually learn techniques to defend yourself in different situations,” says Sheriff Wade. “They get to practice what they’re taught. So, if they’re taught some moves and we have some instructors who will get into a red man suit. It’s a padded suit and they get to practice their skills on them.”

Sheriff Wade says there’s a renewed interest in the courses after Tony White’s recent arrest in the July 4th kidnapping and sexual assault. He stresses the importance of always staying aware.

“The trick is not to get complacent,” says Sheriff Wade. “Pay attention all the time. And so, with this class hopefully that’ll give them a little more tools in their toolbox where they can make sure when they go to a store or somewhere else that they’re safer.”

To learn more, contact Jennifer Mickler at (256) 236-6600 to register.

