LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Police investigating after teenager shot in Birmingham

Police investigating after teenager shot in Birmingham
Police investigating after teenager shot in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after they say a 15-year-old was shot in Birmingham Monday evening.

The Birmingham Police Department confirms the shooting happened in the 7200 block of Rome Avenue.

We’re told the teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information is available at this time, but we will update this story if we learn more.


google map embed code

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chalmette.
Birmingham PD opening homicide investigation after autopsy of Heflin man
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Bill Davies looks around a living room filled with wreckage.
Lightning rips through a Pinson home
Man shot, killed in front of his 8-year-old daughter in Bessemer while selling 2 handguns

Latest News

Mom says daughter was victim of domestic homicide
Mother of domestic violence victim seeking justice for late daughter
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Police Chief speaks out on exhibition driving after pedestrian death over the weekend
Source: WBRC video
Rape Aggression Defense courses offered by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
More students may get involved in free and reduced lunch program due to inflation.
Free lunch for students is over
Changes to school lunch programs
Changes to school lunch programs