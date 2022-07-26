Police investigating after teenager shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after they say a 15-year-old was shot in Birmingham Monday evening.

The Birmingham Police Department confirms the shooting happened in the 7200 block of Rome Avenue.

We’re told the teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information is available at this time, but we will update this story if we learn more.

