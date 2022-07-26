LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Police: Homicide investigation after man found shot on sidewalk near Norwood Blvd.

Homicide investigation on Norwood Blvd. SOURCE: BPD
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Birmingham Monday night, according to Birmingham Police.

Officers said they were first called out to a traffic accident on 35th St North just after 10:30 p.m.

A person told officers about a man down near Norwood Blvd. Investigators said the man was on the sidewalk and he had been shot. He was pronounced dead.

Officers are now trying to figure out how the victim might be connected to the traffic accident.

No one is in custody.

If you know anything about the shooting contact Birmingham Police at Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

123movies
build custom google map

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed in front of his 8-year-old daughter in Bessemer while selling 2 handguns
Teen killed after being hit by person racing vehicle on Bessemer Road
Man shot, later found dead inside vehicle on I-59/20
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
28-year-old Adger man killed in single-vehicle accident on I-59/20

Latest News

Homicide investigation on 6th Ave W
Homicide investigation on 6th Ave W
Police investigating after teenager shot in Birmingham
Police investigating after teenager shot in Birmingham
BPD: Investigation after 15-year-old shot on Rome Avenue
BPD: Investigation after 15-year-old shot on Rome Avenue
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Police Chief speaks out on exhibition driving after pedestrian death over the weekend