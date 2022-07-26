Police: Homicide investigation after man found shot on sidewalk near Norwood Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Birmingham Monday night, according to Birmingham Police.

Officers said they were first called out to a traffic accident on 35th St North just after 10:30 p.m.

A person told officers about a man down near Norwood Blvd. Investigators said the man was on the sidewalk and he had been shot. He was pronounced dead.

Officers are now trying to figure out how the victim might be connected to the traffic accident.

No one is in custody.

If you know anything about the shooting contact Birmingham Police at Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

