Mother of domestic violence victim seeking justice for late daughter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We now know the identity of the man law enforcement believes murdered Holli Jo Wilson. Fessor Vontrese McKinney III turned himself in to Birmingham Police and is now charged with murder and kidnapping.

The victim’s mother is in disbelief. Jo Ellen Kirkland says this was a domestic situation that has turned into a nightmare.

“I am kind of just in a fog, it is kind of like I am in disbelief. I mean I hear it, they tell me, but it is like I can’t comprehend this. I don’t understand the violence part of it,” said Kirkland.

Wilson’s family is having difficulty processing, but stress she was a kind and compassionate person.

“Holli was a fun loving and giving person. She fell short on a lot of things, but she loved her family and her friends.”

That love is why her mother stresses they will not rest until justice is found.

“I love her. I will always love her. I have always loved her, and I will never let this go. I will be your voice and I will be at every court hearing. I mean I will be there. Your family will be there. Your brothers and sisters will be there and we will see this through until the end,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland hopes others learn from this, and stresses if you are in a domestic relationship with abuse present - seek help. In the years ahead, Wilson’s family hope to raise awareness on the issue.

