Missing Person Alert issued for 69-year-old East Alabama man

Jerry Don Strickland
Jerry Don Strickland(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a 69-year-old East Alabama man.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help in locating Jerry Don Strickland.

Officers said Strickland may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on July 25, 2022, at approximately 9 a.m. in the area of Stemley Road in Lincoln.

Strickland is believed to be driving a silver 2021 Toyota Tacoma SR with Alabama license plate 61GJ559.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Don Strickland, please contact the Lincoln Police Department at (205) 763- 4070 or call 911.

