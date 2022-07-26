LawCall
Missing and endangered person alert issued by Limestone Co. Sheriff

Harbin was reported as missing and endangered.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 21-year-old.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Katie Harbin was last seen on Monday in Athens near Flanagan Rd. The Sheriff’s Office says that Harbin may have a condition that impairs her judgment.

Harbin is described as being 5′7″ 250 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Harbin is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

