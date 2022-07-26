LawCall
Advertisement

Jefferson Co. Coroner looking for 62-year-old man’s family

(Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a 62-year-old Birmingham man who died.

The coroner said Jerry Melton Williams was found unresponsive lying on the ground near an apartment building in the 7700 block of Madrid Avenue in Birmingham. His cause of death is pending.

All attempts to locate family have failed, according to the coroner. Williams is believed to be originally from Troy. His immediate family are Josephine Liptrot (mother), Milton Williams (father), and Jermain Williams (brother), who are all believed to be deceased.

The coroner did not have a picture of Williams.

