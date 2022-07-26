LawCall
How to ensure your safety when selling items online

Where to safely exchange online purchases
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On July 24, 39-year-old Ricky Hamrick was exchanging two handguns that he sold online.

Bessemer Police said when exchanging items online, it’s important to be aware of any red flags before messaging the person.

“If you have somebody in the profile picture who has guns or drugs or money, that may be something you want to take note of,” said Lieutenant Christian Clemons.

Clemons also said a new profile, or one that has no photo or a generic photo is a bad sign.

He also said some people will try to offer more money for the item if you bring it to them, but that could be a front for something much worse.

“These guys are luring somebody here for one purpose and one purpose only, that’s either to steal, rob or kill them,” said Clemons.

The Bessemer Emergency Operations Center has a spot specifically for people to meet in a safe place to exchange goods.

“Our safe meeting place was designed specifically for what happened yesterday, which is an online transaction for where two parties can meet and feel safe about the location they’re in and the transaction they’re making.”

