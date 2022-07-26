Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is dead after a possible shootout in Birmingham Monday night, according to police.

The Birmingham Police Department was called to the 700 block of 6th Avenue West just before 9 p.m. Monday in response to multiple shot spotter alerts.

When they arrived, police found an SUV in the roadway with its door open. Police say the driver of that vehicle was suffering a gunshot wound. When Birmingham Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

Police say up to 50 or 60 rounds were fired during this incident. They say some of the shots fired were automatic gunfire.

We’re told the vehicle the victim was found in was reported stolen out of Shelby County.

No suspects are in custody.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.