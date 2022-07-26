LawCall
Free lunch for students is over

Changes to school lunch programs
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School lunches were free for every student during the pandemic but that’s now over.

Another difference this school year is parents will need to apply for free or reduced lunches and you can do that now.

Summer feeding programs ended last month when federal funding for the meals ended.

Shelby County Child Nutrition coordinator Nathan Hayes said the district has used the month of July to prepare for the upcoming school year.

“Staffing, making sure we have enough people in place. In June we did a lot of the educational enrichment activities with students, so we coordinate our activities with education with the meals,” Hayes said. “Now they have to fill out the meal benefit application which takes a little bit of time, about five minutes to complete but it can help save families money.”

Benefits are based on household size and income.

More information can be found at this website.

