FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are kicking off this Tuesday morning mostly dry and warm. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry this morning with some cloud cover across the northern half of the state. We are watching a cold front that remains to our north in parts of the Central Plains, Midwest, and extends towards the Mid-Atlantic. It is producing stormy weather in parts of Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois this morning. This weak cold front will likely shift farther south by the end of the week enhancing our chances for storms across Central Alabama. Just as Jill and Lauren were talking about yesterday, today will be very similar to yesterday. We are forecasting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will introduce a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Most of these storms will be random and heat activated. I’m not expecting any organized threats for severe weather, but some of the storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. Just remember that when thunder roars, go indoors. If you plan on being outdoors this evening, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 80s by 8 p.m. A stray shower or storm is possible, but it’ll likely end up mostly dry.

Mostly Dry Wednesday: It looks like tomorrow could be our driest day of the week. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off warm and partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index will likely climb in the 100°F-105°F range. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most spots will remain dry. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Widely Scattered Storms Possible Thursday: A weak cold front will slowly shift to the south as we finish out the work week. Thursday will end up hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. We’ll increase the chance of rain to 30% with the best coverage in the northern third of Alabama. You’ll likely have to water the lawn and garden Wednesday and Thursday, but Mother Nature may help you out by Friday and Saturday.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the higher chances of rain expected by Friday and Saturday. We have increased our storm chances up to 60-70% for both days. Our best chance for stormy weather may not occur until late Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures Friday are forecast to heat up near 90°F with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Storms that develop Friday could become strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and the threat for small hail. The cold front will likely stall across the area Saturday giving us a decent chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain will be possible in the morning hours, but we will likely see heat-activated storms develop Saturday afternoon and evening. High temperatures may end up a few degrees cooler Saturday with most of us in the upper 80s and lower 90s. If you plan on being outside over the weekend, just monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App as it will alert you if lightning or heavy rain is nearby. Sunday may end up slightly drier, but we will hold on to a 40% chance for heat-activated storms in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures approaching 90°F.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains quiet. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a quiet pattern for the next five days. It isn’t unusual to see a quiet Atlantic in July. The combination of high wind shear, dry air, and Saharan dust is contributing to the quiet conditions in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico. Normally the tropics begin to ramp up in August and September. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th. If you are planning a last-minute beach vacation before school starts up, plan for highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s along the Alabama Gulf Coast this week. Afternoon storms will be possible each day, but it won’t be a washout. Rain chances may increase a little by the end of the week as a weak cold front stalls across the Southeast. Rip Current threat remains low today and tomorrow, but it is forecast to increase into the moderate threat Thursday and for the upcoming weekend. Make sure you apply the sunscreen as the UV Index will remain very high.

