Birmingham Police Chief speaks out on exhibition driving after pedestrian death over the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Exhibition driving has become a problem in Birmingham. Both downtown on the North side, and even further towards the outskirts. Cars have been reported doing donuts, burnouts and drag starts.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond stresses it is a tough challenge for law enforcement.

“It is hard to combat it because a lot are just traffic offenses. So there are citations and things of that nature. We also need officers available to address that,” said Chief Thurmond.

This past weekend, a young man was killed on Bessemer Road near the Avenue R intersection. Chief Thurmond says the department sees a surge in calls regarding street racing or exhibition driving when the temperatures spike, and in particular on the weekend.

“They are just trying to have some fun, unfortunately the streets of Birmingham are not the place to do it. With the incident that occurred this weekend with the young man who was killed on Bessemer Road, some exhibition driving had occurred before that. We are still sorting through that. The vehicles did leave the scene, but our Real Time Crime Center was able to capture some things that assisted our investigators.”

The individual behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck a pedestrian has come forward. The victim’s identity is expected to be released after his family has been notified.

Investigators are still looking into charges.

“Just a very tragic situation for everyone involved, especially the victim’s family,” said Chief Thurmond.

