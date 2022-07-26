Birmingham infrastructure projects move along

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People around the city of Birmingham are a little closer to completion of a number of projects they’ve been waiting for. Today, the city council’s budget and finance committee recommended spending $13 million in bond money to improve rec centers and golf courses, and improve streets or streetscapes including 19th Street in Ensley, 41st Street in Avondale and along Greenspring Highway, among others.

Mayor Randall Woodfin read brief descriptions of the 24 projects including one that would direct nearly $600,000 to address flooding issues along 37th Court North in Hooper City.

“The work includes widening of the road, new sidewalk, concrete gutters and drainage improvements” said Mayor Woodfin. “It also provides connectivity to Harrison Park.”

The committee voted to send the package of improvements to the full council for a final vote on Tuesday, August 1.

