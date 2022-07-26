Attempted robbery and assault at Talladega convenience store under investigation

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are investigating an attempted robbery and assault at Benny’s convenience store.

No arrests have been made. The crime happened July 23 at 11:30 p.m.

Talladega Police are looking for the suspects in an attempted robbery and assault at Benny's convenience store. (Talladega Police)

Please call Talladega Police at 256-362-4163 or 256-362-4508 if you have any information.

You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password to dialog with investigators in the case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward, and you will remain anonymous.

