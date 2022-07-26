LawCall
Attempted robbery and assault at Talladega convenience store under investigation

Talladega Police are looking for the suspects in an attempted robbery and assault at Benny's...
Talladega Police are looking for the suspects in an attempted robbery and assault at Benny's convenience store.(Talladega Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are investigating an attempted robbery and assault at Benny’s convenience store.

No arrests have been made. The crime happened July 23 at 11:30 p.m.

Please call Talladega Police at 256-362-4163 or 256-362-4508 if you have any information.

You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password to dialog with investigators in the case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward, and you will remain anonymous.

