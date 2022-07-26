LawCall
$810 million lottery jackpot up for grabs

When will the lottery come to Alabama?
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Another drawing for the $810 million jackpot is tonight. Even after taxes the winner could easily walk away with hundreds of millions of dollars.

We talked with a couple of people about the big jackpot. One says they’re driving over to buy a ticket, another is thinking about it.

Just the mere thought of winning it all made Alex Morris chuckle. $810 million. Morris plans to drive over to Mississippi right after work and buy a lottery ticket.

“I do dream of winning it. It’s life changing for sure,” he said.

“Maybe I might get one. I might get lucky,” said Heather Reeder.

Reeder is considering the drive over but has spent more time wishing Alabama had a lottery.

“It would help us. We wouldn’t have to go all the way to Mississippi to get a ticket,” said Reeder.

State Senator Jim McClendon favors letting Alabamians vote on the issue, a proposal that gets defeated every time in the legislature.

“The problem is the people that have blocked it are still there,” said Senator McClendon.

Opponents to any kind of gambling in Alabama have stood their ground on the matter. WBRC reached out to state Senator Clyde Chambliss but we haven’t been able to reach the senator.

“It’s an outflow of millions of dollars out of Alabama,” said Senator McClendon.

And McClendon may be right. At a Shell gas station alone in west Tuscaloosa County, employees tell WBRC they’ve lost count the number of customers who’ve pumped their gas, walked in and inquired whether they sell lottery tickets.

Morris, meanwhile, headed off to work and with plans afterwards to head west in search of the potential gold, $810 million worth.

The drawing will take place Tuesday night at 10 p.m.

