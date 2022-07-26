LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

3rd body found at Lake Mead due to low water levels, officials say

Human remains were found at Lake Mead near Swim Beach on Monday afternoon. (Source: Jesus Catalan/KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – More human remains have been found at Lake Mead in Nevada, marking the third body found there in the past few months.

Rangers with the National Park Service said a witness alerted them Monday afternoon to remains spotted at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Because of low water levels, discoveries like this have become more common.

The first body was found in May inside a barrel that washed up from the receding lake. Officials believe the body is that of a murder victim from the 1970s or 1980s.

Days later, a second body was found, but officials believe no foul play was involved.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed in front of his 8-year-old daughter in Bessemer while selling 2 handguns
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Teen killed after being hit by person racing vehicle on Bessemer Road
Man shot, later found dead inside vehicle on I-59/20
28-year-old Adger man killed in single-vehicle accident on I-59/20

Latest News

The cost of new clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has...
Don’t let back-to-school clothing costs blow your budget
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues Choco Taco
A sign for Google is seen in this file photo.
Google fires employee who claimed AI system had become sentient
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the...
WATCH: Woman arrested after waving pitchfork, whip outside grocery store