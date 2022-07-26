LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

18-year-old man found shot to death in vehicle in Pinson

Deputies found the body of an 18-year-old inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.
Deputies found the body of an 18-year-old inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.(None)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Lacorian Renard Maxwell of Clay.

Authorities say multiple calls came in to the 911 center around 11:30 p.m. Monday, July 25 about shots being fired in Pinson.

Shortly after another caller stated a man had been shot in a vehicle in the 6400 block of Kimberly Loop.

Deputies found the body of the 18-year-old inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information about investigation, is asked to call 205-325-1450, option 2. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed in front of his 8-year-old daughter in Bessemer while selling 2 handguns
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Teen killed after being hit by person racing vehicle on Bessemer Road
Man shot, later found dead inside vehicle on I-59/20
28-year-old Adger man killed in single-vehicle accident on I-59/20

Latest News

A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Teen killed after being hit by person racing vehicle on Bessemer Road
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after teenager found shot on I-59 South
BIG Mega Millions jackpot
BIG Mega Millions jackpot