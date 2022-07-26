18-year-old man found shot to death in vehicle in Pinson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Lacorian Renard Maxwell of Clay.

Authorities say multiple calls came in to the 911 center around 11:30 p.m. Monday, July 25 about shots being fired in Pinson.

Shortly after another caller stated a man had been shot in a vehicle in the 6400 block of Kimberly Loop.

Deputies found the body of the 18-year-old inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information about investigation, is asked to call 205-325-1450, option 2. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.