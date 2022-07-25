Trussville mayor hoping to start construction on Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument soon

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A project soon to begin in Trussville will honor the service and sacrifice of several hundred military service members who died during the War on Terror over the past 20 years.

226 Alabama military service members have paid the ultimate sacrifice so far and the Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument will pay tribute to them.

The project was previously expected to be completed by Memorial Day of 2022, but the Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat says the date had to be pushed back because of supply chain issues and plan revisions.

On July 24, the only thing standing at the site was a sign indicating the future monument site. It can be found right across from the Trussville Veterans Memorial.

The monument will pay tribute specifically to Alabamians who have died since 9/11 during the Global War on Terrorism. According to the Alabama Fallen Warriors Project, 115 were killed in action and 111 died a non-hostile death, totaling 226.

Mayor Choat says this project is not only important for Trussville but the state as a whole.

“It’s just a project that we think is really going to be significant in the fact that we’re still at war, I get that, or in that phase but this is particularly important to the people of Alabama,” he said. “Every county in Alabama is represented in this memorial. We’re pretty excited that Trussville was chosen.”

The mayor says the new goal is to have the project completed, or nearly completed by Veteran’s Day which is November 11.

A meeting is planned for next week to choose a start date on construction.

