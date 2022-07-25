Trace Barnett: Heirloom Tomato Pie

Ingredients:

CRUST:

1 1/4 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon fresh herbs, such as basil, rosemary, or thyme, finely chopped (or 1/2 teaspoon dried herbs)

8 tablespoons cold butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

3–4 tablespoons ice water

FILLING:

4–5 large tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup onion

1 cup mayonnaise

3 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese, divided

Dash of hot sauce

1 tablespoon chives

2 tablespoons oregano and thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon basil Salt and pepper

Directions:

Make crust: Sift together flour, salt, and sugar in a large bowl. Add herbs and stir well to combine.

Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Add ice water a little at a time and stir briskly. Form dough into a ball, and chill in the refrigerator for up to 30 minutes before using.

Place dough on a floured board and roll into a 9 1/2-inch circle. Fit into pie plate and flute the edges. Bake at 350 for about 15-18 minutes until slightly browned but not fully cooked.

Make filling:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Slice tomatoes in half. Gently squeeze out excess liquid and seeds. Cut tomatoes into thin slices and place on a paper towel. Sprinkle with salt.

Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook until golden brown. Remove from heat.

In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise with 2 cups cheese, hot sauce, and herbs. Season to taste with salt and pepper.8. Sprinkle onions in bottom of the pre-baked herb pie crust. Smear a thin layer of cheese mixture over onions. Top with a layer of tomatoes. Smear remaining cheese mixture over tomatoes. Top with remaining tomato slices and sprinkle remaining 1 cup cheese over top. Garnish with additional herbs. Cook for 30–35 minutes or until hot and bubbling.

