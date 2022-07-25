LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Todd Graves buying Mega Millions tickets for all 50k Raising Cane’s employees

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at the nation's fourth largest jackpot. The prize has grown large because there hasn't been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The founder of Raising Cane’s is buying a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his employees as the jackpot grows to the fourth-largest prize ever.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, July 26. Lottery officials have raised the grand prize to $810 million. The prize has grown large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April.

Todd Graves is buying one ticket on behalf of each of his 50,000 employees. If any of the tickets wins the mammoth prize, he says every Cane’s employee stands to win thousands of dollars.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed in front of his 8-year-old daughter in Bessemer while selling 2 handguns
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Teen killed after being hit by person racing vehicle on Bessemer Road
Man shot, later found dead inside vehicle on I-59/20
28-year-old Adger man killed in single-vehicle accident on I-59/20

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
A 3-year-old has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to Effingham Fire Department.
Toddler dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Jefferson Co. Coroner looking for 62-year-old man’s family
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.