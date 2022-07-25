Teen killed after being hit by person racing vehicle on Bessemer Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner reports a teenager was killed on July 24 after being hit by a person racing a vehicle.

Authorities say it occurred after midnight on Bessemer Road at Avenue R in Birmingham.

The teen was a pedestrian struck by one of two vehicles that were racing on Bessemer Road, according to officials.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

