Teen killed after being hit by person racing vehicle on Bessemer Road

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner reports a teenager was killed on July 24 after being hit by a person racing a vehicle.

Authorities say it occurred after midnight on Bessemer Road at Avenue R in Birmingham.

The teen was a pedestrian struck by one of two vehicles that were racing on Bessemer Road, according to officials.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

