Taziki’s helping grieving mother whose baby died when a tree toppled onto her house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Donations are pouring in for a grieving mother who tragically lost her baby when a tree fell onto her house last week.

Her employer, Taziki’s, is stepping in – organizing a fundraiser to help with expenses.

This mom was at work when she received the call that would forever change her life.

Sadly, her 3-month-old baby was killed when that tree toppled on to her home.

Now, her Gardendale Taziki’s family is helping in any way they can.

“It’s actually heartbreaking to actually talk about it.”

Taziki’s founder, Keith Richards, struggles to find the words to express his emotion at the tragic loss of Jaleecia Philogene’s 3-Month-Old Daughter, Jalaia Ford, who died when a tree fell on the family’s home.

“When we found out, of course the whole Taziki’s family was crushed,” Richards said.

Saddened, but spurred to action.

Within one day of the tragedy, Taziki’s was already rallying behind Philogene, organizing a GoFundMe account to soften the financial burden.

“You’ll never replace what she lost, but we can help her during this time with helping her, you know, pay some of the bills. We don’t know what’s going to occur, we don’t know what’s going to incur later… we just gotta… hold her tight, keep loving on her, and support her the best we can,” Richards said.

Rosemary Allen also lost her daughter, 1-year-old Journi Jones, in that tragic accident, but selflessly asks for help on her friend’s behalf.

“She lost everything and she’s going to need some help for real. So, if anything… if anybody can send anything… clothes, or you know, monetary donations, that would be greatly appreciated for them. For them, not me, but for them,” Allen said.

“It’s just hard to imagine. For people who can’t give, prayer is always a good thing… just to keep her in your prayers and maybe she’ll see some light in this and just become strong. That’s all we can pray for,” Richards said.

Organizers set a $10,000 goal, which has already been reached and exceeded.

Many of you have been wondering how you can help.

Richards says you can drop monetary donations at any local Taziki’s location.

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe account, visit, this link.

