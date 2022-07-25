LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure, study says

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taking a nap on a lazy afternoon can feel great, but it could also be a sign of some health risks.

A new study shows that frequent napping is linked to 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure.

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.

The study used data from 360,000 participants.

One clinical psychologist who studies sleep says taking naps is not harmful itself, but it could be an indication of inadequate sleep at night, which is associated with higher health risks.

The study was published in the latest edition of the American Heart Association Journal, Hypertension.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chalmette.
Birmingham PD opening homicide investigation after autopsy of Heflin man
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Bill Davies looks around a living room filled with wreckage.
Lightning rips through a Pinson home
John Metchie III at SEC Media Days
Texans John Metchie III diagnosed with Leukemia

Latest News

‘Top priority for the department’: Families of captive Ukrainian volunteers meet with State Department
Hoover Police Department scheduled for on-site assessment; seeking public input
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Lavrov says Russian goal to oust Ukraine’s president
Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Is $790 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends