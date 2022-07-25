LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes

Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.(Instagram/@marthastewart48 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.

The businesswoman and TV personality took to social media to mourn the peacocks.

She said a group of large and aggressive coyotes attacked them in broad daylight.

Stewart has documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys and Friesian horses.

Steward said after the attack, she will be taking further measures to protect her animals, including enclosing her yard with wire fencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chalmette.
Birmingham PD opening homicide investigation after autopsy of Heflin man
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Bill Davies looks around a living room filled with wreckage.
Lightning rips through a Pinson home
John Metchie III at SEC Media Days
Texans John Metchie III diagnosed with Leukemia

Latest News

Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Alex Jones liable for defamation for his...
Alex Jones’ defamation trial over Sandy Hook remarks to begin
Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh July 12. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit...
Feds sue poultry producers, alleging unfair worker practices
LIVE: Biden virtual remarks to National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
Man shot, later found dead inside vehicle on I-59/20