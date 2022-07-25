Man shot, later found dead inside vehicle on I-59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner says a man was found dead in a vehicle on on Interstate 59/20 South at Exit 121.

Authorities say the man sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. He was later found inside a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the interstate. The man was pronounced dead around 8:25 p.m. on July 23.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.

