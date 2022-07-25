Man shot, killed in front of his 8-year-old child in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed in front of his 8-year-old child near the Salvation Army in Bessemer Sunday, July 24, 2022, according to Bessemer Police.

It happened in the 1300 block of 6th Ave.

Officers said the man was sitting in a parked car when he was shot at 4:30 p.m. Investigators said he was meeting someone to buy, sell or trade an item.

The child was not injured.

Statement from Birmingham Salvation Army Area Commander, Major Robert Lyle:

The Salvation Army Bessemer Alabama Salvation Station is asking for prayer for our community.

This afternoon, right in front of our Corps, the eighth shooting death of the year in Bessemer took place. This is the 101st homicide in Jefferson County.

Our Corps just reopened in this community, and we feel a deep commitment as a church to reclaim these streets for His Glory!

Bessemer needs The Salvation Army and others in the faith-based community to concentrate in prayer for the violence to stop.

Earlier this evening, I visited with our Bessemer neighbors, so they know they are not alone in this battle against evil.

Please pray with us! Please pray for us to seek after the heart of God in this Community!

Please pray that we exercise Boldness in our witness and results for the Kingdom!

This morning we had 30 in attendance during our weekly worship service, and we are praying for more! Bessemer for Jesus! Hallelujah! What a Savior!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.