LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Lawrence county man arrested with abuse of a child

Lawrence county man arrested with abuse of a child
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man is facing child abuse charges after a weekend arrest.

On Sunday, Jonathan Grimes of Lawrence County was arrested and charged with torture/willful abuse of a child.

Lawrence County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Town Creek community in reference to a 3-year-old juvenile being struck multiple times with a hair straightener. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the victim had marks and welts on her body

Upon the deputies arrival, the male subject had left the residence with an adult female, a female victim and a sibling to the victim.

Later that day contact was made with the male subject along with two minor children in regards to a welfare check on the victim who had signs of child abuse.

There is a possibility of other pending charges.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed in front of his 8-year-old daughter in Bessemer while selling 2 handguns
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Teen killed after being hit by person racing vehicle on Bessemer Road
Man shot, later found dead inside vehicle on I-59/20
28-year-old Adger man killed in single-vehicle accident on I-59/20

Latest News

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Pamela Gonzales-Pena.
Woman dies in crash on Main St. in Trussville
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
Teen killed after being hit by person racing vehicle on Bessemer Road
Deputies found the body of an 18-year-old inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.
18-year-old man found shot to death in vehicle in Pinson
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after teenager found shot on I-59 South