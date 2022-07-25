Hoover Police Department scheduled for on-site assessment; seeking public input

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is in part of the process to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards.

Public Notice: CALEA Announcement

In a continuing quest toward law enforcement excellence, the Hoover Police Department is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and the public are invited to offer comments via Zoom call on August 8, 2022 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Comments will be taken by the assessment team.

8a.m.-9a.m. Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89285267092

Meeting ID: 892 8526 7092One tap mobile +13126266799,,89285267092# Or call +1 312 626 6799

Agency employees and members of the community are also invited to offer comments at a virtual public information Zoom session scheduled on August 8, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

5P-6P Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82854241860

Meeting ID: 828 5424 1860One tap mobile +13126266799,,82854241860# Or call +1 312 626 6799

Brief questions and comments for both sessions regarding the accreditation process or the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards will be addressed.

