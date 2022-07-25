LawCall
Former Alabama Football star diagnosed with leukemia

UA students express support for John Metchie’s recovery
John Metchie III at SEC Media Days
John Metchie III at SEC Media Days
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A stunner in the sports world and a former Alabama football star is in the center of it. John Metchie announced he will likely have to sit out this season for the Houston Texans because he’s been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

First the encouraging news; Metchie himself said this type of leukemia is the most curable kind and he’s getting a lot of love from students on the University of Alabama campus.

Metchie was a star at Alabama. In three seasons Metchie caught 155 passes for more than 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. On the University of Alabama campus Monday morning, a number of students said they were surprised to hear the news considering athletes are strong and healthy by virtue of playing sports. This goes to show you cancer doesn’t pick and choose.

“I think he will be able to get over it. All the football games he’s been through, I think he can push through it, I think he’ll make it and be able to start back up next year,” said UA student Hannah Classon.

“To be that young and to have that much of an impact on college football and to be diagnosed with something like leukemia, that’s heartbreaking and I am hoping he gets through it,” said UA student Ryan Maher

“It has to be really tough on him, get in the NFL and having such a good season and then get diagnosed; that’s sad for anyone to hear,” said UA student Camryn McCoy.

Metchie was selected in the 44th round of the 2022 NFL draft.

