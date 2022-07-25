FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning! It’s tough getting going for most on Monday, but let’s get into our weather.

We have Three Things To Remember Today about the weather:

It’s Mostly Cloudy.

It’s Muggy.

And, we could see some scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

We begin our day with mostly cloudy skies. As of the 4am hour, we have mostly cloudy skies. The Birmingham Airport is reporting 78-degrees, with a dewpoint of 72, with calm winds.

We are keeping our eye on Walker County for fog potential this morning. We are seeing the dewpoint match the current temperature in Jasper at 72-degrees, with calm winds. But our live camera in downtown Jasper is showing very little fog formation at this time.

Our temps across the area begin in the mid to upper 70s for most areas.

AccuTrack Radar and Satellite imagery shows mostly cloudy skies with no rain.

As we take a look at the next 24 hours we can see overcast skies and a few spotty showers headed our way this afternoon. Some of these storms today could bring some intense rainfall for some areas.

I don’t believe we will see an outbreak of severe storms, but we could get some lightning in some of the isolated storms.

The Next Big Thing is a look at our feels like temps for the week. Heat indices will be close to 100-degrees for a few days, and while that is uncomfortable, it’s not quite as brutal as the feels like temps we have felt in previous weeks.

Thursday looks to be our hottest day of the week, with feels like temps possibly reaching Heat Advisory criteria at 105, but the National Weather Service isn’t convinced we could see most of our areas at 105 at this point.

Your Out the Door forecast for tomorrow, shows almost the same forecast as today with highs warming into the low 90s with another 40-percent chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Our Future Radar for tomorrow shows more scattered storms for the afternoon to early evening.

Most of the rain should be to the north and south of us for Wednesday and most of Thursday, but some storms could arrive be Thursday evening.

Friday and into the weekend we see the rain chances ramp up again to 50-percent for Friday and Saturday, 40-percent for Sunday.

Temperatures should also be a little cooler toward the weekend—but that could be due in part to projected rain cooled air.

I hope you have a nice Monday,

Mickey

