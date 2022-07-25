Empty the Shelters promotes pet adoptions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Pet adoption fees have been slashed at nearly half a dozen animal shelters in Alabama for the month of July. It’s part of a national effort to find homes for adoptable animals and ease some of the stress at shelters bursting at the seems with cats and dogs.

There’s just under a week to go before it ends.

WBRC visited the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter recently. It was full before “Empty The Shelters” started earlier this month.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is paying most of the adoption fees for a pet at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter. Right now, you can adopt a pet from there for just $10. It’s $25 at some of the other locations.

Catherine Moore, the office and programs manager at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, warned summer months are generally when they have the most pets. She said they have an influx of animals because of a lack of spay and neutering and from people unable to care for their animals.

Recently they rescued 19 cats from one home alone. Moore hopes pet lovers take advantage of this month’s pet adoption deal.

“The best benefit is the pet I think. You get someone you can love on for life and be your best friend, help with stress and all this craziness going around. It’s the best thing,” Moore explained.

Moore suggests you make sure you can handle the responsibility of a pet before adopting an animal. So make sure you have the time and money it takes to house feed and care for a cat or dog.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is also taking part in this event. Florence Lauderdale Animal Services, Lee County Humane Society and the Mobile Cat Society are the other Alabama-based shelters involved in “Empty the Shelters” in Alabama. The event ends July 30, 2022.

