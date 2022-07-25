LawCall
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.(Source: My Video Doorbell Cam via American Meteor Society.)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday.

Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor.

According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people from Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma reported seeing a bright light in the sky.

In East Texas, the website listed sightings from Lufkin, Crockett, Tyler, and Wills Point.

One KLTV 7 viewer spotted the fireball between Kilgore and Longview.

NASA defines fireballs as, “exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to to be seen over a very wide area.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

