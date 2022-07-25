Coach Andy Kennedy ready to build off UAB Basketball’s momentum from last season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Andy Kennedy locks it in with the Blazers with that six-year contract extension with a $900,000, base salary. The UAB coach will get a $100,000 increase each year of the deal plus compensation for post-season play.

This comes after Kennedy led the UAB to a program-best 27 wins last year. This season he wants to take the “Bartow Standard” to new heights.

Kennedy thought about his former coach and UAB’ basketball’s founding father, Gene Bartow, when signing his new deal.

“Coach Bartow is in my DNA, UAB is in my DNA,” Kennedy said. “I take great pride in this program and I really want to see it get back to where it’s capable of being.”

Kennedy said UAB took a step toward the standard in his second season.

“Cutting down nets, and being conference championships and having the opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament, we want to build off of that,” Kennedy said.

With key players returning including the C-USA Player of the Year, Jordan “Jelly” Walker, plus talent from the transfer portal - Kennedy said this UAB team has the most depth he’s worked with - and the players are ready to capitalize.

“They want to have the opportunity to advance in the NCAA tournament, they want to be a nationally respected program and they know we have the pieces here to do that,” Kennedy said.

Despite his long-term deal Kennedy said mentally he operates on a one-day contract. Every day he wants to earn his keep by putting a good product on the court for the Blazer’s city.

“I think its a great time to be in Birmingham, I want UAB to get back to where its the city’s team and people take some ownership of UAB Basketball,” Kennedy said.

It won’t be long before Bartow is filled with Blazer basketball fans, UAB has an exhibition game November 1, against Mississippi College before the season starts November 7.

