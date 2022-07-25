LawCall
Advertisement

Blocked railroad crossings in Shelby County

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not just frustrating, it can be dangerous!

We’re talking about blocked railroad crossings.

It’s happening all over Shelby County so much , area law enforcement agencies are getting involved.

Blocked railroad crossings can cause dangerous delays.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said they had a time last week when several of their crossings were blocked for a couple of hours.

“Our fire chief pointed out that there are several private and public roads that have no access,” Hyche said. “Should there be a medical emergency, a fire, or a police emergency it would be extremely difficult or impossible to get to those people and help them.”

Chief Hyche’s department is hearing from people about the blockings, and how they’re a big inconvenience.

That’s why he posted on Facebook asking people to direct their complaints to a federal agency, hoping there’s strength in numbers.

“We are encouraging people to directly contact the federal railroad board themselves with that contact link that we shared on our Facebook page,” Hyche said. “Getting multiple contacts from individuals that are concerned would probably care more weight than getting one contact from the police department.”

The city of Pelham is also trying to come up with a solution by first identifying how widespread this issue is.

At a work session last week, city leaders said they’re putting together a data set to show how many times public safety officials have been rerouted because of a blocked crossing.

The city of Pelham is also working to get a federal railroad grant and a CSX senior engineer for an overall plan to solve this issue.

