28-year-old Adger man killed in single-vehicle accident on I-59/20

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 28-year-old Adger man was killed in an accident on I-59/20 Sunday, July 24, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said Jacob Oliver Green was driving on I-59/20 South at mile marker 122 when his car left the road, overturned multiple times, and he was ejected.

It happened at 2:20 p.m. Green died on the scene.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

