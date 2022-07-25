2 new arrests in Father’s Day homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced Monday two more people have been arrested in a homicide that happened Father’s Day.

The victim, Justin Brown, was shot and killed on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the 5900 block of Warner Street.

The suspects have been identified as Ranisha Wright, 20, of Florala and Joshua Holmes, 23, of Fairfield.

Wright was arrested Saturday, July 9, by the United States Marshal’s Service in Loxley.

Holmes was taken into custody Tuesday, July 12, by West Precinct officers in west Birmingham.

Wright and Holmes are charged with murder and kidnapping/interference with custody.

Both suspects are in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail under a $215,000 Bond.

Birmingham Police have also arrested Jarvas Henderson, 22, of Birmingham. He is in the Jefferson County Jail under a $600,000 bond.

Jarvas Henderson is in the Jefferson Co. Jail charged with murder. (Jefferson Co. Jail)

