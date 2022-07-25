LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

2 new arrests in Father’s Day homicide

Ranisha Wright and Joshua Holmes are in the Jefferson Co. Jail.
Ranisha Wright and Joshua Holmes are in the Jefferson Co. Jail.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced Monday two more people have been arrested in a homicide that happened Father’s Day.

The victim, Justin Brown, was shot and killed on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the 5900 block of Warner Street.

The suspects have been identified as Ranisha Wright, 20, of Florala and Joshua Holmes, 23, of Fairfield.

Wright was arrested Saturday, July 9, by the United States Marshal’s Service in Loxley.

Holmes was taken into custody Tuesday, July 12, by West Precinct officers in west Birmingham.

Wright and Holmes are charged with murder and kidnapping/interference with custody.

Both suspects are in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail under a $215,000 Bond.

Birmingham Police have also arrested Jarvas Henderson, 22, of Birmingham. He is in the Jefferson County Jail under a $600,000 bond.

Jarvas Henderson is in the Jefferson Co. Jail charged with murder.
Jarvas Henderson is in the Jefferson Co. Jail charged with murder.(Jefferson Co. Jail)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chalmette.
Birmingham PD opening homicide investigation after autopsy of Heflin man
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Bill Davies looks around a living room filled with wreckage.
Lightning rips through a Pinson home
John Metchie III at SEC Media Days
Texans John Metchie III diagnosed with Leukemia

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
O’Neal Manufacturing Services
O’Neal Manufacturing Services plans steel fab center in Fayette; will create 70 jobs
Man shot, later found dead inside vehicle on I-59/20
28-year-old Adger man killed in single-vehicle accident on I-59/20