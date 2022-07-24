LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Texans John Metchie III diagnosed with Leukemia

John Metchie III at SEC Media Days
John Metchie III at SEC Media Days
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Current Texans wide receiver and former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III, has released a statement on Twitter saying he has been diagnosed with APL, or Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia.

His statement said he is currently receiving “great medical care,” and he is in good spirits. He expects to make a recovery in the future.

As a result of his diagnosis, Metchie has announced he will not be playing football this season to focus on his recovery.

“Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes,” Metchie said. “I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God Bless.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Hall was killed in 1994.
Family of murder victim requesting stay of execution for death row inmate
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
Bill Davies looks around a living room filled with wreckage.
Lightning rips through a Pinson home

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway at 3100 block of 30th Court North
Birmingham Public Library and Neena Speer business seminar
Becoming a CEO in 12 months
Becoming a CEO in 12 months
Becoming a CEO in 12 months
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chalmette.
Birmingham PD opening homicide investigation after autopsy of Heflin man